Wayne Arts to host Fur, Fins, and Feathers exhibit

Artwork in all mediums depicting all creatures great and small will be on display in August at Wayne Arts, 108 West Miller St., Newark, New York. This show promises to be lots of fun and exciting as local artists lend an imaginative eye to our flurried, finned, and feathered friends. There may be a bug or two also. This is a great exhibit for members, patrons and especially families to visit. This show opens on Thursday, August 5th, and closes on August 28th. A reception for the artists will be held on Saturday, August 20th. Regular gallery hours are …

Thursday…5:00 - 8:00

Friday….9:00 - 1:00

Saturday…9:00 - 1:00

The “Fur, Fins, and Feathers” exhibit is a fun and interesting show on display at Wayne Arts. The newly painted and refurbished galleries will be a pleasure for anyone to visit, and enjoy some really nice artwork.

Elaine Liberio will have her original artwork on display in The Fayad Gallery at Wayne Arts throughout August. This show and sale will feature watercolors, and oil paintings.

Elaine grew up on a farm in Phelps, New York. She was influenced by her Uncle Ed, who gave Elaine her first set of oil paints. She attended CCFL, and studied under Tom Insalaco, and Wayne Williams. She has participated in many local art shows and competitions where she has won awards, and sold her paintings. Elaine has been an active member of Wayne Arts, and is a member of Ontario County Arts Council, and Western Wayne Arts Group. Elaine enjoys Pleine Air painting, and participates in festivals in the Northeast and Canada. Elaine now proudly operates Liberio Art , 208 East Main St.,Palmyra New York. Her studio is brimming with her beautiful artwork. She also offers workshops and classes in the space. Wayne Arts is pleased to have Elaine Liberio display her works in the Fayad Gallery this August.