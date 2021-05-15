Wayne Arts to re-open gallery June 5th

On Saturday, June 5th, Wayne Arts will host a Grand Reopening. Despite the COVID shutdown, a lot has been going on a the gallery in preparation for the reopening as well as plans for classes and additional shows throughout 2021.

Wayne Arts will reopen with a show and sale of watercolors and drawings from local artist the late Richard Ware. Richard Ware painted scenes of life in and around Wayne County, and his work is seen as collectible. Mike Haskins of Palmyra has had a collection of the Ware artwork and is working in cooperation with Wayne Arts on this show and sale. This exhibit will take place from 12 :00 to 5:00 for this show and sale.

In addition to the Ware Show, Wayne Arts will also be featuring its annual Members Show, which will feature the “Best of the Best” artwork from its membership. Artwork from years past as well as new pieces will be on exhibit for this show. This exhibit will run concurrently with the Ware Show on a June 5th, and will continue for viewing throughout June.

Visitors, members, as well as patrons can view the great artwork and exhibits, and even sign up for a variety of classes offered in 2021.

Wayne Arts is located at 108 West Miller Street, Newark.