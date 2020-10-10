Powered by Dark Sky
October 11th 2020, Sunday
Wayne Central Hero honored for service to School District

by WayneTimes.com
October 10, 2020

Wayne Central School District and the Firemen’s Association of the State of New York came together on the evening of October 2, 2020 to recognize Robert E. Brewer as the “2020 Fire Safety Educator of the Year.”

A member of the Lincoln Volunteer Fire Department, Brewer, aka “Firefighter Bob,” has worked with the Wayne Central School District for more than ten years teaching students about fire prevention and life safety. 

Brewer is well known and respected by the Wayne Central community. He has organized and promoted many activities to engage and educate students and their families about fire safety, including the “Fire Prevention Week Ride to School in a Fire Truck” program. This program allows students the opportunity to win a ride to school in a fire truck with local firefighters. 

Brewer also developed a “Hydrant Helpers” program, which encourages students to clear the snow from around fire hydrants with adult supervision. It is not uncommon for fire hydrants to be buried under more than a foot of snow, which can create delays getting water to a fire. With the Hydrant Helpers program, nearly 100 fire hydrants are cleared of snow each winter.

In addition, the Lincoln Volunteer Fire Department hosts an Annual Day of Fun and Safety bringing special needs classes to the firehouse for presentations, building tours and hands-on demonstrations.

Firefighter Robert E. Brewer has touched the lives of thousands of students and families in the Wayne Central School District. His care and compassion shines through in everything he does. 

