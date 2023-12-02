Wayne Central inducts new members into National Honor Society

Forty-two high school students were inducted into the Wayne Central School District Chapter of the National Honor Society (NHS). Students selected as honor society members must have a grade point average of 90.00 or higher. In addition to scholarship, honor society members must demonstrate strength in service, leadership, and character.
Congratulations to the 2023 inductees: Abigail Agnello, Samantha Branner, Addison Contestabile, Neveah Crary, Cameron Crawford, Zachary Dastyck, Brian Dennie, Thomas
Duffy, Logan DuVall-Swartzenberg, Zoe Eaton, Grady Emo, Joshua Ford, Elizabeth Frick, Annabelle Heiden, Hayden Hillen, Jenna Holihan, Kaitlin Hughes, Hayden Leonard, Aidan LeStrange, Alexis Liberti, Calista Lumb, Kathryn Mueller, Alexandra Mullin, Chloe Negron, Kayla O’Neill, Jaden Ocke, Araya Olszowy, Diamond Parks, Samantha Ray, Chloe Rexroad, Addison Rice, Julia Rice, Jonah Schichtel, Cassidy Sehm, Emma Shay, Camryn Stopka, Blade Surowiec, Ilianna Surowiec, James Sutton, Jamie Taillie, Isabella Veltre, Isaac White