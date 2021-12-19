Wayne Central Middle School music teacher receives prestigious award

Wayne Central Middle School mu - sic teacher, Andy Kittleson, received the New York State School Music Association's (NYSSMA) Early Career Achievement Educator Award.

This prestigious award is given to New York State music educators who have made significant contributions to music education while only having been in the field for five to nine years. Kittleson is the director for the sev - enth and eighth grade middle school bands at Wayne Central. He is also very involved with extracurricular music activities within the district, in- cluding serving as the director for the middle school musical and assistant director and pit conductor for the high school musical.

Outside of school, Kittleson is very involved with NYSSMA. He has cochaired and now chairs a solo-festival at Wayne Central. He also serves as the treasurer for the Wayne County Music Educator Association (WCMEA), is the president of the Neighborhood Acting Company and conducts the Kodak Concert Band.

"Andy Kittleson is a strong mu - sician, educator and involved in his

school community and the entire community at large." Stated Dr. Brown, President of NYSSMA. "He is being recognized as a new, innovative educator."