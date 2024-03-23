Wayne Central middle school recognizes exceptional 7th graders

On March 7 and 8, the Parent Teacher Organization sponsored the 7th Grade Commended Breakfast at Wayne Central Middle School, celebrating students who earned a place on the High Honor Roll, Honor Roll, and those nominated by staff for displaying Outstanding Character and Citizenship. The event included a breakfast and award ceremony attended by students, their families, administrators, and staff.

Congratulations are extended to the accomplished students! The Wayne Central School District community proudly celebrates your remarkable achievements. The combined dedication of parents, students, and staff continues to nurture a positive learning and growth environment within our school.

High Honor Roll: George Camp, Savannah Celso, Kylie Clemons, Olivia Desens, Rebecca Farya, Joseph Gallaher, Gianna Guerrero, Madison Herbst, Leah Hossenlopp, Madelyn Ide, Ty Kahler, Lily Kuhn, Chase LaMora, Aaleen Luckin, Paul Marcano-Barbetti, Sophia McCaig, Olivia Meyer, Kailynn Negron, Isabella Polizzi, Kaitlyn Quick, Mary Reus, Lucy Rexroad, Isabelle Seneca, Silas Sinclair, Keagan Thomas, Lauren Van Allen, Madison Whittemore, Jada Wilson, Vivie Xue, Mirabella Zenelovic

Honor Roll: Coraleigh Aman, Joseph Baranek IV, Aprilia Bathrick, Lucas Blair, Michael Bruton, Charles Buss, Noah Day, Leah DeRoller, Carmella Dippel, Isabelle Donahue, Daiya Fairbrother, Merryn Foulke, Jacob Haller, Cooper Hout, Collin Isler, Corbin Jackson, Ernest Johnson V, Gracyn Juby, Ryder Lareau, Joshua Lause, John Lockwood, Kylie Lynch, Westin Malcolm, Arianna Malitis, Caroline McGuinness, Madison Miller, Mason Mitchell, Micah Montana, Molly O'Connell, Carter O'Dell, Steven Packard, Emma Pagliuso, Breslinn Perry, Adeleine Reiber-Ketchum, Leo Reken, Amilliana Sedore, Mark Smich, Elliot Sonneville, Jonah Strauss, Levi Sutton, May Van Pelt, Audrey VanBortel, Caleb Vaughn, Jaxon Verstraete, Olivia Vorndran, Alexa Whitehouse, Annabelle Wilbert

Outstanding Character and Citizenship: Isabella Aesch, Harley Allen, Jayla Cartagena, Elias Delamarre, Rowanna Gagner, Geneva Hartman, Julia Johnson, Caleb Killion, Lucas Killion, Layla Liberti, Emily MacMillan, Lucia Nigro, Sydney Resch, Weston Roethel, Sophia Schmitt, Starr Wilson