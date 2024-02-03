Wayne Central participates in all-county junior/senior vocal music festival

On January 27, high school and middle school students from Wayne Central School District showcased their musical talent at the 2024 Wayne All-County Junior and Senior High School Vocal Music Festival at Williamson High School.

Under the guidance of Kathy Perconti, Wayne Central High School Music Teacher, and Ian Mutch, Wayne Middle School Music Teacher, 19 high school students, and 16 middle school students demonstrated their vocal excellence during the performance, joining with their counterparts from eleven other schools in the county.

The All-County Chorus event served as both a showcase for the talents of these musicians and a catalyst for building camaraderie among participants from different schools in the county. The success of this musical celebration can be attributed to the dedication and passion demonstrated by the students, guided by their teachers.

The music department selected middle school students to join the All-County Chorus, while high school students auditioned before an adjudicator.

Congratulations to: High School All-County Students: Emmyt Brzezniak, Courtney Buss, Michaela Caine, Zoë Cook, Orion Crawford, Jessica Ficarra, Cora Flannery, Vivienne Girvin, Leah Gonzalez, Elise Goupil, Lucas Huber, Matthew Huber, Liam Keeney, Grace McAdams, Albert Ruedin, Ethan Smith, Alexis Van Slyke, Leihla Weeks, Annaliese Ziegler

Middle School Students: Coraleigh Aman, Madison Caine, Wilton (Grady) Carson, Geneva Hartman, Arlo Holcomb, Madelyn Ide, Lily Kuhn, Sophia McCaig, Rhory McGuinness, Thomas Nowack, Molly O’Connell, Leo Reken, Sydney Resch, Teagan Smith, Justin Swanson, Audrey VanBortel