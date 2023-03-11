Wayne Central presents Gershwin’s “Nice Work If You Can Get it”

Wayne Central will present “Nice Work If You Can Get It” (featuring the music of George and Ira Gershwin with a new book by Joe Pietro) at the Wayne Central Performing Arts Center on March 24-26.

The concept of the show started in 2001 using material from playwrights Guy Bolton and P. G. Wodehouse. The show had several working titles including They All Laughed! and Heaven on Earth, which featured Harry Connick Jr. in the lead role when it was workshopped in 2007. Eventually, the title was changed to Nice Work If You Can Get It and featured Kelli O’Hara and Matthew Broderick. It opened in March of 2012 and ran for 478 performances.

Set in the 1920s, Nice Work If You Can Get It is the story of charming and wealthy socialite Jimmy Winter, who meets bootlegger Billie Bendix the weekend of his wedding. Jimmy, who has been married three (or is it four?) times before, is preparing to marry Eileen Evergreen, a self-obsessed modern dancer.

Director of the show, Kathy Perconti states, “I love Gershwin. He’s one of my favorite composers. I still remember watching Porgy and Bess on PBS back in the early 70s. I also have memories of my mom playing Rhapsody in Blue on the piano while I was going to sleep. He’s one of my favor-ite composers to sing; his melodies complement the lyrics and touch your soul. This musical was chosen because this group of students also happens to love George Gershwin’s music. It was a natural fit for this group of students and the logical choice for this year’s musical.”

Advanced tickets are on sale for $12. Tickets are available online through the following website: www.showtix4u.com (search for Wayne Central.) Tickets will also be available at the door.

Shows are schedule for Friday, March 24 and Saturday, March 25 at 7pm, and March 26 at 2 pm at Wayne Central High School’s Performing Arts Center, 6200 Ontario Center Rd., Ontario Center, NY 14520

The amazing, remarkable group of young talented stars include: Lauren Akerley as Billie Bendix, Jonathan Carbone as Jimmy Winter, Jaci Jackson as Duchess Estonia Dulworth, Samuel Sozio as Cookie McGee, Elise Goupil as Eileen Evergreen, Ayden Pollot as Duke Mahoney, Michaela Caine as Jeannie Muldoon, Hannah Sitzer as Millicent Winter, Jacob Colburn as Senator Max Evergreen, Colin Schrage as Chief Berry, Zoe Cook as Rosie, Orion Crawford as Elliot, Brodie Martin as Slim, Jess Powers as Edgar

Chorus: Lucy Resch, Aleyna DeMay, Anella Frank, Annaliese Ziegler, Courtney Buss, Vivienne Girvin, Cora Flannery, Gabriella Schrage, Jaimie Underhill, Lianna Facer, Lorna Bendschneider, Jacob Barbera, Leah Gonzalez, Liam Keeney, Lucas Huber, Kensington Aman.

Lead Dancers: Hannah Sitzer, Zoe Cook, Aleyna DeMay, Annaliese Ziegler, Courtney Buss, Cora Flannery, Lianna Facer.