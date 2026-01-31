Wayne Central presents “Shrek the Musical” February 6-7

Wayne Central School District presents “Shrek the Musical” on February 6 and 7th at the James Beneway High School Performing Arts Center, 6200 Ontario Center Road, Ontario Center. Tickets are available at ShowTix4U.com

From the Director, Kathy Perconti: “Shrek the Musical is a hilarious and heartwarming stage adaptation of the beloved DreamWorks film. It follows Shrek, a grumpy but good-hearted ogre who values his quiet life in the swamp. When his home is suddenly overrun by banished fairy-tale creatures, Shrek sets out to reclaim his swamp by striking a deal with the power-hungry Lord Farquaad. To set things right, Shrek must rescue Princess Fiona, who is being held captive in a dragon-guarded tower.”

Accompanied by the endlessly optimistic and fast-talking Donkey, Shrek embarks on an unexpected quest that challenges his assumptions about himself and others. Along the way, secrets are revealed, relationships grow, and Fiona’s own surprising truth comes to light, forcing each character to confront what it truly means to be “normal” and worthy of love.

Packed with catchy songs, big laughs, and colorful characters, Shrek the Musical celebrates friendship, self-acceptance, and the idea that beauty comes from embracing who you are. Beneath the fairy-tale fun is a heartfelt message that being different is something to be proud of—and that happily ever after doesn’t always look the way you expect.

Cast includes: Marshall Eichorn (Shrek), Emily Pedersen (Princess Fiona), Leah Gonzalez (Donkey), Coraleigh Aman (Teen Fiona), Ethan Smith (Lord Farquaad), Julia Smith (Young Fiona), Kensington Aman, Jacob Barbera, Henry Beach, Lorna Bendschneider, Johnathan Blood, Madison Caine, Lorelai Carson, Mallory Chandler, Isabelle Donahue, Kristopher Harris Jr., Lucas Huber, Matthew Huber, Sydney Resch, JaLynne Roesch, Elise Rosenzweig, Albert Ruedin, Reese Sinclair, Teagan Smith, Lily Storrs, Justin Swanson, Jaimie Underhill

Performance Schedule: Dress Rehearsal for Senior Citizens, Thursday, February 5 - 6:00 PM; Friday, February 6 – 7:00 PM; and Saturday, February 7 – 2:00 PM & 7:00 PM.