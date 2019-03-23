Community
Wayne Central Presents “The Secret Garden”
Wayne Central High School proudly presents the musical production of The Secret Garden on March 29th and 30th at 7:00 p.m. and March 31st at 2:00 p.m. at the High School Performing Arts Center, located at 6200 Ontario Center Road, Ontario Center, NY 14520.
Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.showtix4u.com or at the door. All seats are general admission.
