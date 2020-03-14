Community
Wayne Central Presents The Sound of Music
Wayne Central High School proudly presents the musical production of The Sound of Music on March 27th, 28th and 29th at the high school performing arts center, located at 6200 Ontario Center Road, Ontario Center, NY 14520.
The final collaboration between Rodgers & Hammerstein, The Sound of Music, was destined to become the world’s most beloved musical. When a postulant proves too high-spirited for the religious life, she is dispatched to serve as governess for the seven children of a widowed naval Captain. Her growing rapport with the youngsters, coupled with her generosity of spirit, gradually captures the heart of the stern Captain, and they marry. Upon returning from their honeymoon they discover that Austria has been invaded by the Nazis, who demand the Captain’s immediate service in their navy. The family’s narrow escape over the mountains to Switzerland on the eve of World War II provides one of the most thrilling and inspirational finales ever presented in the theatre. The motion picture version remains the most popular movie musical of all time.
Starring in the show are:
Addison Rando as Maria
Cody Underhill as Captain von Trapp
Cody Jackson as Max Detweiller
Valerie Rodriguez-Castro as Elsa Schrader
Olivia Crawford as Mother Abbess
Dan Graf as Rolf Gruber
Eric Ocke as Franz
Cara Viau as Frau Schmidt
Conner Woodhams as Herr Zeller
von Trapp children: Madeline Jasak as Liesl, Thomas Caine as Friedrich, Megan Strauss as Louisa, Liam Keeney as Kurt, Cora Flannery as Brigitta, Madison Caine as Marta, Julia Smith as Gretl
Featured Nuns: Bailey Thomas, Breanna Bowman, Carlee Smith, Sage Lambie, Jenna Schrage
Ensemble: Zachary Bowman, Jonathan Carbone, Katie Cieplinski, Grace French, Kyle Gerhardt, Lily Ocque, Ayden Pollot, Johnathan Powers, Madison Sandusky, Hannah Sitzer, Aslie Sitzer, Sam Sozio, Mackenzi Wallace, Makena Whitbourne, Peter White
Performances will take place on Friday March 27 at 7:00PM, Saturday, March 28 at 7:00PM and Sunday March 29th at 2PM. Tickets can be purchased online at ShowTix4U for $10.00, tickets at the door will be $12.00.
