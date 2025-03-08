Wayne Central School celebrates 40 years of Music

Wayne Central School District is proud to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Music In Our Schools Month this March, joining schools nationwide in recognizing the importance of music education. This annual event highlights the importance of music education and showcases the incredible talents of their students.

Throughout the month, students will have the opportunity to participate in All-County Band and Chorus, perform in school concerts, and experience the excitement of musical theater as James A. Beneway High School presents this year’s production of Les Misérables.

Thomas C. Armstrong Middle School and James A. Beneway High School came together on March 5 to kick off Music In Our Schools Month with the District Band Concert. Several performances are still to come, all of which will take place at the James A. Beneway High School Performing Arts Center. The schedule of events is as follows:

Concert Performances:

• March 11 – Thomas C. Armstrong Middle School Chorus Concert, 7 p.m.

• March 12 – James A. Beneway High School Chorus Concert, 7 p.m.

Musical Production – Les Misérables:

- March 28 & 29 – 7 p.m.

- March 30 – 2 p.m.

Wayne Central School District invites students, families, and the community to attend these events and support their young musicians and performers.