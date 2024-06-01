Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
June 1st 2024, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SUN 2
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 3
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 4
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 5
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 6
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 7
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
TODAY'S NEWSSTAND DELIVERIES DELAYED DUE TO SNOW

Wayne Central School District students earn prestigious Seal of Biliteracy

by WayneTimes.com
June 1, 2024

Thirteen students from Wayne Central High School earned the New York State Seal of Biliteracy (NYSSB) this past May. The NYSSB honors students with high proficiency in two or more languages. The program underscores the importance of diversity in a multilingual society.

The NYSSB prepares students with essential twenty-first-century skills and highlights the significance of world and home language instruction in schools. It is a prestigious recognition for both students and the school, similar to a NYS Regents Diploma with Advanced Designation, Advanced Placement, and International Baccalaureate programs. 

In a statement, the district said "Wayne Central has continuously strengthened its Seal of Biliteracy program, now in its third year. When the program first launched within the district, three students earned the NYSSB. This year, the number of participants has increased, reflecting students' rising interest and commitment to multilingual proficiency."

Congratulations to Aziliz Brumley, Zoë Cook, Nevin Crane, Benjamin DeRose, Yasmina DiMatteo, Hayley Eaton, Kasey Eaton, Skyler Ferry, Alyson Johnson, Kayla O'Neill, Jaelyn Welch, Judith Ugalde, Sophia Vereecke

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Brett, Sr., John “Smokey” F. 

SODUS: John “Smokey” Brett, 74, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2024. Friends and family are invited to attend calling hours, Saturday, June 1, at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 West Main St., Sodus, from 4:00 to 6:00 PM.  A service will follow at the funeral home.   “Smokey” was born November 10, 1949, in Watertown, NY, […]

Read More
Wiley, Bennie James

SODUS/WEBSTER: Bennie Wiley, 71, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2024 at his home. Friends and family are invited to call, Saturday, June 1, from 11:00AM to 12:00PM at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 West Main St., Sodus. A funeral service will follow at the funeral home from 12:00-1:00PM.  Burial will be at the Sodus Rural […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square