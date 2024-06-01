Wayne Central School District students earn prestigious Seal of Biliteracy

Thirteen students from Wayne Central High School earned the New York State Seal of Biliteracy (NYSSB) this past May. The NYSSB honors students with high proficiency in two or more languages. The program underscores the importance of diversity in a multilingual society.

The NYSSB prepares students with essential twenty-first-century skills and highlights the significance of world and home language instruction in schools. It is a prestigious recognition for both students and the school, similar to a NYS Regents Diploma with Advanced Designation, Advanced Placement, and International Baccalaureate programs.

In a statement, the district said "Wayne Central has continuously strengthened its Seal of Biliteracy program, now in its third year. When the program first launched within the district, three students earned the NYSSB. This year, the number of participants has increased, reflecting students' rising interest and commitment to multilingual proficiency."

Congratulations to Aziliz Brumley, Zoë Cook, Nevin Crane, Benjamin DeRose, Yasmina DiMatteo, Hayley Eaton, Kasey Eaton, Skyler Ferry, Alyson Johnson, Kayla O'Neill, Jaelyn Welch, Judith Ugalde, Sophia Vereecke