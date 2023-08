For the second year in a row, Wayne Central School District offered students in first through twelfth grade the opportunity to participate in an eight-day summer enrichment program. The program offered 17 different sessions and ran for three hours a day. Each student signed up to participate in two of the following enrichment sessions:

Ceramics, Camp, Graphic Design, Laser Engraving, Physical Activity, Nutrition and Health, Character Education, Social Emotional Learning, Musical Theatre, World Language, Creative Expression, Math Games, Service Learning, Reader’s Theater, Fashion Design, Stop Motion Animation, Book Creator, and Social Games.