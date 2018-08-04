Wayne Council for the Arts announces Annual Members’ Show

Wayne County Council for the Arts is pleased to present the 2018 Annual Members’ Art Show in the Main Gallery. The exhibit will celebrate the talents of our local artists including oil, watercolor and pastel paintings, photography, woodworking, pottery and much more. We are pleased to have Roland “Chip” Stevens as Juror for this exhibit.

Roland is one of the noted watercolor artists in the Rochester, NY area today. He currently resides in Pultneyville, New York with his wife Georgia. He graduated with a BS from the University of Rochester and Bachelor of Architecture & Master of Architecture in Urban Design from Syracuse University. Upon graduation from Syracuse he studied privately with Jossey Bilan, a noted painter in Keene, New York. For the past forty-five years he has had a career as a County Planner and a New York State Registered Architect. Other interests include being a Scottish bagpiper in several pipe bands for over 30 years, amateur archaeologist for 60 years, shipwreck explorer and team artist for the last 14 years.

In the Chris Fayad Members Gallery, there will be an exhibit by Judi Rogers Cermak.

Learning, teaching, making, promoting and collecting art is a big part of Judi’s life. She earned her degree from Buffalo State University and has taught art at Bloomfield Central School for32 years retiring in 1996. Currently Judi is the President of the Ontario County Arts Council and a student at FLCC. Both activities have enriched her life by putting herself in contact with the many talented artists in the community. That is what art does….it enriches our life. Technology has put hard edges on things, but she still prefers the hand written, the smell of oil paint, the touch of clay, the textures of fibers and pencil on paper.

Plan to join us at the free Opening Reception to be held on Saturday, August 11th from 4:00 to 6:00 pm. The public is welcome.

Wayne Art Gallery hours are Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 12:00 to 3:00 pm and by appointment. Admission is free. Visit these exciting exhibits and stop by our great Gallery Gift Store. Gift certificates are available for classes and gift store items. Wayne County Council for the Arts is located at 108 W. Miller Street, Newark. For more information, call (315) 331-4593, email us at info@wayne-arts.com or check out our new website at www.wayne-arts.com