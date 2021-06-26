Wayne County 4-H awards scholarships

This year, the Wayne County 4-H Program has awarded 6 scholarships to graduating seniors. Scholarship funds are raised by members and volunteers through the 4-H Dairy Booth at the Wayne County Fair and are awarded based on the applicant’s: quality and breath of project work, demonstrated leadership, community service, and participation in organizations outside of 4-H. Each of the scholarship winners have earned a bronze, silver or gold achievement award for their outstanding work in their project area. This year’s scholarship award winners are:

Martin Lovell

Martin Lovell of Newark. Martin has been a member of Wayne County 4-H for 13 years and has participated in Shooting Sports, Natural Resources, Dairy, Sheep and Leadership projects. Martin is a Shooting Sports junior instructor, a teen leader at the Wayne County Fair, and a 4-H Camp Beechwood Counselor. Martin has also participated in 4-H public presentations, dairy bow, dairy judging, livestock skillathon, the national shooting sports quiz bowl (placed 20th Nationally and 1st in the Northeast), the state championship shoot for rifle and archery, and numerous community service events. Martin plans to be a forest professional and based on his 4-H experiences, he has gained skills to help him to do his best in his future career.

George Andrew

George Andrew Jr of Newark. George has been a member of the Spirits of Tomorrow 4-H club for 10 years and has participate in the dairy goat, dairy cattle, food and nutrition, swine and sheep project areas. George has run clinics to teach other 4-H members about dairy goat showmanship, has been the captain of local, state, and national dairy bowl teams, was the captain of the 4-H goat bowl team, and has become a sought-after dairy goat judge by other county 4-H programs. George has also participated in 4-H public presentations, dairy cattle judging, livestock skillathon, goat judging competitions, goat knowledge Olympics, goat product ID, sheep bowl, and horticulture judging at the county and state levels along with numerous community service activities. In his scholarship interview, George commented that today’s youth can benefit by joining 4-H through the comradery they form, the things they learn, the people they meet, and the places they get to travel that they wouldn’t have been able to without 4-H!

Kailey Vernon

Kailey Vernon of Marion. Kailey has been a member of Wayne County 4-H for 8 years and has participated arts and crafts, community service, public presentations, leadership, horticulture, sewing, cooking, woodworking, dairy, electronics, and dog obedience projects. Kailey’s 4-H leadership includes being the treasurer of her club, a 4-H Camp Beechwood Counselor, teen assistant at the county fair, and teaching various arts and crafts activities at the club and county level. She has also participated in fall garden workshops, holiday special events, sewing camp, cloverbud nights, fall fun fest, clothing revue, mannequin modeling, and 4-H achievement days. Kailey plans to attend St. John Fisher College and reports, “4-H always inspired me to step outside of my comfort zone and try new things. As a result, I believe that I will be extremely successfully as a Nurse Practitioner!”

Hannah Lake

Hannah Lake of Lyons. Hannah has been a member of the Peace Seekers 4-H club for 10 years and her project work has included sewing, foods and nutrition, home environment, dairy, and public speaking. Hannah has served as the President of her 4-H club and a teen leader at the Wayne County and New York State Fairs. Hannah has also participated in Fashion Revue, Teen Exchange and the Produced in New York Contest along with various community service activities. Hannah says, “The skill of public speaking will help in both college and my career. There will be many presentations wtha tI have to make in front of people I know or do not know, and I will feel more prepared knowing that I had these years of practice.” Hannah plans to attend SUNY Morrisville as a starting place toward her future career as in architecture.

Abigail Canterbury

Abigail Canterbury of Henrietta. Abby has been a 4-H member in Wayne County’s Family Fun Club for 7 years and plans to attend Malone University this fall. Abby’s future includes zoology and/or veterinary medicine and her 4-H cavy and horse projects have given her a solid foundation. She has also participated in baking projects, the local, regional, and state hippology contests, horse star program, art, and poetry. Abby’s scholarship essay states, “Many of the programs I have participated in, such as horse bowl and cavy showing, have given me priceless experience with animals, which is necessary for this career. It has even forced me to interact with animals I would never had had the opportunity to otherwise. These 4-H programs also helped reaffirm my career decision. 4-H has been invaluable to my life and future.”

Kailey Kuhn

Kailey Kuhn of Marion. Kailey has been a member of the 4-Leaf Friends 4-H club for 11 years and has participated in the dairy, community service, woodworking, arts and crafts, and horticulture project areas. Kailey has served as a fair teen leader, President and Secretary of her 4-H club, and 4-H Camp Beechwood Counselor. She has also been involved in dairy quiz bowl, public presentations, dairy judging, and numerous community service activities. Kailey says that her 4-H experiences “all inspired me in my career path and influenced me to become an Agricultural Educator and teach kids everything I know about the Agriculture Industry that I was exposed to when I was younger because of 4-H and all the opportunities it has given me.”

To learn more about joining 4-H, contact Cornell Cooperative Extension of Wayne County at 315-331-8415, www.ccewayne.org, or like them on Facebook. Please be sure to visit their ice cream booth at the Wayne County Fair this summer and support the Wayne County 4-H Scholarship fund!