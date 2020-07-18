Wayne County celebrates National Ice Cream Month

Wayne County Dairy Princess, Kailey Kuhn and her Alternate Dairy Princess, Sarah Lovell, Kailey Vernon and Gabriella Taylor, have been going around to many different ice cream shops in Wayne County, spreading the news of National Ice Cream Month.

The month of July is National Ice Cream Month and in order to promote this Kailey has come up with an idea. She is asking people who visit the local ice cream shops to post the hashtag ¨#WayneCoIceCream¨” on Facebook and Instagram with a picture of them and their ice cream. Kailey wants to help show how hard dairy farmers work just so you can get a scoop of ice cream.

As the Wayne County Dairy Princes, s she works with American Dairy Association North East (ADANE) to tell the public to buy local and support dairy farmers.

Some of the ice cream shops that her and her court members visited are Chill and Grill (Palmyra), Yia Yia´s Ice Cream Shoppe (Williamson), Long Acre Farms (Macedon), Pulcinis Ice Cream (Palmyra), Spanky and Oliver’s Ice Cream (Lyons) Hots Point (Sodus), Mr. Coolies (Newark), Erie Shore Landing (Newark), Bee Tees Drive In (Newark), The Dug Out (Wolcott), Orbakers (Williamson), and West Side Fuel and Deli (Clyde).