Wayne County Council for the Arts presents “Fur, Feathers and Fins”

Wayne County Council for the Arts has announced their latest exhibit: Fur, Feathers and Fins. The new exhibit in the main gallery celebrates the animals in our world and in our daily lives. It shows us the extent of their artists’ travels or visitors in their backyard.

Animals in society benefit all of us. From pets, to service animals, domesticated or wild they help solve crimes, work on farms, are our eyes and ears, provide companionship, entertainment, food, clothing and are a major part of the economy. Some are endangered by our activities, others are an important part of conservation efforts.

Serving as juror for the exhibit this year is Ken Townsend. Townsend found his inspiration back in high school from the late art teacher Richard Hawver. With a degree from Syracuse University, Ken went on to work as a commercial artist for various small design firms while freelancing in the Rochester area. He wound up working in the exhibit department at Strong Museum for 13 years. During his 22 years with the former Bob Wright Creative Group, he provided illustrations for clients including Fisher-Price, Wegmans and Constellation Brands. Nowadays, Ken is a self-employed illustrator. Throughout his professional career he has continued to produce artwork for himself. These days, as his commercial career winds down, he finds himself free to pursue personal work in a variety of themes and mediums.

In the Chris Fayad Members Gallery, there will be a “mother/daughter” photography exhibit by Bonnie L. Evangelist and Sheri Scherbyn.

Bonnie has spent most of her life in Wayne County and currently resides in Newark. She is an accomplished professional with over thirty years’ experience in Human Resources. She enjoyed taking pictures even as a young child and has “many” books filled with family holidays, vacations and special occasions. About 12 years ago she decided to enter a photo show at Wayne Arts. Before she knew it, she became a board member and a few years later, Treasurer and most recently President. She carries her camera with her because you never know when the “perfect” photo opportunity will show up. Over the last several years she has entered numerous photo contests and has been blessed to win a few awards.

Sheri grew up in Newark and currently resides in Phelps. She has worked for Ontario County DSS for 20 years, currently in the child welfare field. A few years ago, Sheri started taking pictures on her cell phone, while out walking and hiking. The pictures seemed popular on social media, so her mother gave her an old Olympus Camera to use while out adventuring. The first exploration using the camera was at Sodus Point. Her mother encouraged her to enter the upcoming photo show that year at Wayne Arts and one of the lighthouse pictures she took won third place. A couple years later she received an honorable mention for the Autumn Falls picture taken in her hometown of Phelps. Sheri continues to venture to new venues and try new subjects of Photography.

A free Opening Reception will be held on Saturday, September 8th from 4:00 to 6:00 pm. The public is welcome.

Wayne Art Gallery hours are Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 12:00 to 3:00 pm and by appointment. Admission is free. Wayne County Council for the Arts is located at 108 W. Miller Street, Newark. For more information, call (315) 331-4593 or visit their website at www.wayne-arts.com.