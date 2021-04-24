Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
April 24th 2021, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SUN 25
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 26
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 27
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 28
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 29
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 30
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Wayne County crowns 2021 Dairy Princess

by WayneTimes.com
April 24, 2021

The Wayne County Dairy Princess Pageant has announced the new Dairy Princess for 2021-22 -  Gabriella Taylor, daughter of Jonathan and Cari Taylor of Newark. 

Gabriella attends Newark Senior High School and is involved in many extra curricular activities. Gabriella was crowned April 17th at the Wayne County Dairy Princess Pageant at A Diamond and a Dream in Marion.

Gabriella has been a member of the court for several years and has been a huge advocate for the dairy industry. She looks forward to a great year of promoting the hardworking dairy farmers.  

Her alternates, assisting her this year are: Kailey Kuhn; Marion, Kailey Vernon; Marion and Alysha Kuhn; Marion. The dairy community works hard at being great stewards of the land and caring for their animals to produce nature’s nearly perfect food. The dairy princess program is made possible through the support of the American Dairy Association North East, the local planning and management organization funded by dairy farmers checkoff dollars. 

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Smith, Ronald L.

PALMYRA: Died on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at the age of 76. Family and friends are invited to call from 5-8pm on Tuesday, April 27 at the Robert L. Yost Funeral Home, Inc., 123 W. Main St., Palmyra. Covid precautions must be observed. Please join the family for graveside committal prayers on Wednesday, April 28 […]

Read More
Scribner, Julie L.

PALMYRA: Died on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at the age of 81.  There will be no services at this time. The family will announce a gathering to remember Julie at a future date. Julie is survived by her son Matthew D. (Dianne) Scribner; grandsons David and Matthew Scribner; great-grandson Dakota Scribner; sisters Sharon (Tom) Camp […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square