Wayne County crowns 2021 Dairy Princess

The Wayne County Dairy Princess Pageant has announced the new Dairy Princess for 2021-22 - Gabriella Taylor, daughter of Jonathan and Cari Taylor of Newark.

Gabriella attends Newark Senior High School and is involved in many extra curricular activities. Gabriella was crowned April 17th at the Wayne County Dairy Princess Pageant at A Diamond and a Dream in Marion.

Gabriella has been a member of the court for several years and has been a huge advocate for the dairy industry. She looks forward to a great year of promoting the hardworking dairy farmers.

Her alternates, assisting her this year are: Kailey Kuhn; Marion, Kailey Vernon; Marion and Alysha Kuhn; Marion. The dairy community works hard at being great stewards of the land and caring for their animals to produce nature’s nearly perfect food. The dairy princess program is made possible through the support of the American Dairy Association North East, the local planning and management organization funded by dairy farmers checkoff dollars.