Wayne County Democratic Committee endorses Steve MacNeal for Wayne County Sheriff

The Wayne County Democratic Committee voted to designate Steve MacNeal as candidate for Wayne County Sheriff on Saturday, February 20, 2021.

Walworth Democratic Committee chair, Brian Schneemann, made the initial nomination for MacNeal, stating, “As a champion of officer mental health and for equality for all Wayne County citizens, Steve presents us with the ideal Guardian of our Guardians. He will make sure those who serve and protect us are best equipped to do so. His vision for the office and concern for all people will ensure the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department is best situated to serve our community.”

MacNeal’s nomination was seconded by Emily Kunz of Walworth and Deborah Napolitano of Macedon, with other members of the committee also voicing their strong support.

Kunz further emphasized, “Steve consistently demonstrates his dedication to the community as a source of leadership and positivity. His proactive, advocacy-based approach that focuses on training, education and serving all members of this community is exactly what Wayne County needs.”

MacNeal believes the County Sheriff’s department can be more responsive to the challenges our communities face, which is a vision shared by Wayne County Democrats. Among his initiatives are support for officer mental health, training for mental health crisis response, education for officers on de-escalation techniques and addressing the call for reform in the profession of law enforcement.

County Democratic chair, Mark Alquist, stated, “We are pleased to designate Steve MacNeal as our candidate for County Sheriff due to his commitment to serving all county residents, regardless of background. We are enthusiastic about supporting Steve’s robust campaign.”

The committee’s vote to designate came following a three-month vetting process, which showed MacNeal to be “not only qualified by his extensive professional experience and community service, but also distinguished by his vision of local law enforcement.”

MacNeal acknowledged, “This vetting process was difficult, but I’m happy it was a long process. The folks on the Democratic committee asked tough, difficult, and sometimes uncomfortable questions, but it was necessary. This process not only made me a better police officer, but it made me a better person. This designation shows these folks are willing to cross the aisle and move beyond party lines because they’ve looked at our campaign initiatives, and they recognize that we can make a difference here in Wayne County.”

Although MacNeal is not a registered Democrat, the county committee has identified him as a candidate who will support diverse communities and adopt law enforcement policies and practices that more equitably serve all county residents. In that spirit of moving forward, bridging divides, and working toward common goals, the Wayne County Democratic Committee designates Steve MacNeal for Wayne County Sheriff.

The Democratic Committee encourage all Republicans to vote for MacNeal in the Republican primary on June 22, and all Democrats and Independents to cast a ballot in the general election on November 2.