Wayne County Fair Seeks Youth Contestants for 2026

The Wayne County Fair Pageant Committee is seeking young individuals to compete in the 2026 Wayne County Fair Royalty Pageant, celebrating youth ages 12–18 who are passionate about promoting the Wayne County Fair and Wayne County.

Members of the Royalty Court will serve as ambassadors for the Wayne County Fair, representing the organization at the Fair and at various public appearances throughout the year.

The pageant will be held on Saturday, May 16, at 1:00 PM at the Palmyra Town Hall. The competition is open to Wayne County youth, as well as youth outside Wayne County who are enrolled in the Wayne County 4-H Program.

Youth ages 12–14 will compete for positions on the Junior Royalty Court, and youth ages 15–18 will compete for positions on the Senior Royalty Court.

There is no entry fee, and winners will receive prizes and the opportunity to represent the Wayne County Fair during the 169th Wayne County Fair, August 10–16, 2026, and at other community events.

Applications are available for download at www.waynecountyfair.org or by emailing WayneCountyFairNY@gmail.com. Applications are due by Friday, April 24. Contestants will also receive pre-interview training prior to the pageant.