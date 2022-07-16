Wayne County Farm among Finalists for State Agriculture Award

Three area farms are among the four finalists for New York’s Agricultural Environmental Management (AEM)-Leopold Conservation Award.

The award is meant to honor the farmand its nominating soil and water conservation district for preserving soil and water quality while helping to ensure farm viability for future generations.

Lawnhurst Farms of Stanley, Humbert Farms of Clyde, Greenfield Farms of Skaneateles, and Echo Farm of Essex in Essex County have all been recognized for their efforts to keep farming sustainable and eco-friendly.

Commissioner Richard Ball said, “New York State is a leader in the fight against climate change nationwide, and our farmers are key in helping us to progress toward our climate goals while protecting our land and water and growing food for families to put on the table. The four finalists selected for this year’s AEM-Leopold Conservation Award exemplify the best of what we see across our state, who are leading the way in implementing conservation practices on their farms and in their communities. I congratulate our finalists and thank them for inspiring others in the agricultural community in New York to follow their lead.”

The winner will be announced later this Summer. From the Department of Agriculture & Markets:

IN WAYNE COUNTY:

Humbert Farms of Clyde in Wayne County: Mark and Lisa Humbert have been leading by example and working with industry partners, the Wayne County Soil and Water Conservation District, and USDA-NRCS to advance nutrient management and soil health with their corn, soybean, and wheat crops for years. Buffer strips, cover crops, and reduced tillage all help with their goal of not allowing soil to leave their 3,500 acre farm by air or water. Through these practices, the Humberts avoid unnecessary applications of fertilizers, make the most of nutrients and organic matter from manure imported from neighboring farms, bolster soil health, and improve crop yields.The Humberts have also hosted several demonstration days and trainings with the Wayne County Soil and Water Conservation District and USDA-NRCS.