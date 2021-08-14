Wayne County Historical Society to host decades theme party

The Wayne County Historical Society will be hosting “A 20th Century Decades Party” to send off their “Fabulous ‘50s” exhibit at the Museum of Wayne County History. The ticketed event begins at 2:00 PM on August 28th on the Museum lawn at 21 Butternut St. in Lyons. From 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM, attendees can enjoy food, drinks, fun, and games from every decade of the 20th Century (1900-1999).

At 5:00 PM, guests will gather for a tribute to the life and legacy of former Executive Director Larry Ann Evans with photos, videos, and memories of Larry Ann from many of those who knew her best. This portion of the event will include a dedication ceremony for the new Larry Ann Evans Exhibit Room.

The Fabulous ‘50s Exhibit was the last exhibit conceptualized by Evans. Two weeks after the exhibit opening, the museum was shut down alongside every other business and non-profit in New York State. Because of this, the exhibit stayed up much longer than usual, so once CDC guidelines relaxed, more visitors would have a chance to enjoy it. Looking back on Evan’s past 1920s-era Speakeasy events and her 2017 suffragette play, “A Tea Out of Time,” the Historical Society planned a celebration of the 20th Century in her honor.

Attendees are encouraged to come dressed in the style of their favorite 20th Century decade, and a prize will go to the best-dressed of the century! Additionally, the Museum gift shop will be offering sale items and gift bundles of books Larry Ann wrote as the Museum Director.

Evans’ tenure as the Museum’s Executive Director lasted from 2007-2020 until she lost her battle against cancer in December 2020.

Those wishing to attend should RSVP by August 23, either by calling the Museum at 315-946-4943 or visiting the website at www.waynehistory.org. Admission is $20 for Museum members, $25 for non-members, and $5 for kids under age 12. Tickets will be available both in advance and at the door on the day of the event.