Wayne County Nursing Home celebrates Nursing Home Week

Wayne County Nursing Home staff and residents recently celebrated Nursing Home Week May 10-14, 2021.

This was an opportunity to celebrate the joys of working with the elderly and to enjoy the camaraderie between residents and staff. The theme this year was “Board Games”. Each unit decorated their area like their favorite board game. Residents and staff had fun dressing up each day in the following themes: patriotic day, board game characters, shirts from of a favorite vacation, favorite holiday, and favorite sports team. The activity department staff debuted their new community channel on our Retirement TV service. Residents were able to tune in to this channel to see videos of staff comic shows, videos of a staff relay race, special movies, and a slide show of photos from previous Nursing Home Week celebrations.

As a tradition, employees are recognized for their years of service at Wayne County:

5 years: Kanisha Bostic, Wanda Boughton, Karen Bulman, Norma DeCook, Brenda DeLisio, Christopher Flynn, Brooke Frazier, Katherine Hall, Karen Hansen, Ashley Hayes, Patricia Linzy, Desiree Notebaert, Amanda Rodriguez, Sonnee Russell, Donna Scribner, Kristen Shaner, Lynette Spaziano, Elaine Swartwood, Kyaila Tarver, Lea Turner, Stacy Williams, and Sheldon Wilson

7 years: Megan Alward, Noelle Barto, Irene DeRoo, Bethann Gabbard, Ashley Harper, Cheryl Judd, Cassandra Ross, Paula Rushman, Amanda Sloughter, Lori Smith, Ebony Sturiale, Shaquana Tucker, Tanisha Whitfield, and Cherie Yager

10 years: Tionesta Battle, Anne Church, Teresa Edwards, Alexandra Johnson, Kiffani Maressa,Kelly Rawlings, Shelley Sloane, and Christine Smolinski

15 years: Jermaine Barber, Miranda Canady, Kathleen Chapin, Michele Granatiero,Pattie Jones, Jennifer Marlow, Rachael Pallister, Beth Smith, Michael Storelli, andDiane Woelkers

20 years: Michele Blair, Heather Brockelbank, Jody Caster, Alicia Catalano, Amanda Hall, Kelli Hernandez, Terry Hunt, Teresa Jenkins, Kimberley Kemp, Michelle Pangburn, Brandy Perez, Stacy Reinwald, Michelle Riggs, Kelly Savage, Crystal Vitaro, Kip Vitaro, and Susan Wagoner

25 years: Lisa DeRue, Victoria Hess, Jennifer Morris, and Suzanne Wild

30 years: Marjorie Ameele, Alice Early, and Gina Fasano

35 years: Wendy DeLork