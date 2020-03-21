Community
Wayne County Nursing Home celebrates their Eleven 100+ year-old residents
Wayne County Nursing Home has eleven residents who are 100 years of age or older. A special celebration was held on Friday, February 21, to honor the centenarians.
Each were recognized for their tenacity and strength that helped them reach this life milestone. They had an opportunity to share with staff their life wisdom. The importance of family and hard work were the most common themes of their advice. Many family members attended the celebration as well as staff and NYS Assemblyman Brian Manktelow.
Mary Camblin-Dandino of Mary CD Photography donated her time to take some special portrait photos of the residents. It was a special day and a great opportunity to honor residents.
Recent Obituaries
Romer, Dorothy A.
CLYDE: Dorothy A. Romer (Dolly), 74 passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones on March 19th, 2020...
English, Mary L.
PALMYRA: Age 80, died on Friday, March 20, 2020. All services at this time will be private. Please consider memorials...
Stoddard, Bruce R.
Fairport: Peacefully passed away with his loving wife Margaret, and his devoted daughter Penny, holding his hands on March 12, 2020 at the...