Wayne County Nursing Home to hold virtual Festival of Trees

The Wayne County Nursing Home and the WCNH Foundation will still be holding their annual Festival of Trees. This is a silent auction in which holiday décor items are sold.

The sale this year will be done virtually. Pictures of items being sold will be on the WCNH Facebook page. Bids will be placed over the phone by calling the nursing home.

The annual cookie walk normally done in conjunction with the Festival of Trees is cancelled.

The Festival of Trees will run from December 2 – December 14. All proceeds from the sale will be used to benefit the residents of the nursing home. The facility would like to thank the community in advance for their support and wish everyone a happy, healthy holiday season.

Please check their Facebook page for further information or call the nursing home at 315-946-5673.