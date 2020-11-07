Powered by Dark Sky
November 7th 2020, Saturday
Wayne County Nursing Home to hold virtual Festival of Trees

by WayneTimes.com
November 7, 2020

The Wayne County Nursing Home and the WCNH Foundation will still  be holding their annual Festival of Trees.  This is a silent auction in which holiday décor items are sold.

The sale this year will be done virtually. Pictures of items being sold will be on the WCNH Facebook page.  Bids will be placed over the phone by calling the nursing home. 

The annual cookie walk normally done in conjunction with the Festival of Trees is cancelled. 

The Festival of Trees will run from December 2 – December 14. All proceeds from the sale will be used to benefit the residents of the nursing home. The facility would like to thank the community in advance for their support and wish everyone a happy, healthy holiday season. 

Please check their Facebook page for further information or call the nursing home at 315-946-5673.

Recent Obituaries

Moses, Jr., Francis A. “Pete”

CLYDE: Age 68, of Clyde passed away at home on Tuesday (November 3, 2020).  He was born May 19,1952 in Waterloo to the late Francis A. Moses, Sr. and Orvella (Mills) Moses. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Beth (Marino) Moses, son Peter (Yvonne) Moses, daughters Aimee Moses and Sarah (Craig) […]

Wheaton, James L. (The “King”)

MACEDON: Age 70, passed away peacefully at home with his wife by his side after a brave fight against cancer on October 30, 2020.  Jim was born in Hornell, NY to Dale and Anna “Rosier”  Wheaton, Sr. on August 13, 1950. He married the love of his life, Sharon “Daniels”, also known as his “Queen”, on November 20, […]

