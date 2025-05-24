Wayne County Sheriff’s Office hosts annual awards ceremony

Dozens of officers, family members and friends were on-hand at this year’s Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Award Ceremony.

The event, which took place Wednesday evening in Newark, highlighted officers from road patrol, corrections and public safety who have gone above and beyond the call of duty.

Sheriff Rob Milby opened the ceremony by acknowledging the entire department, saying “we are one house,” adding “These officers could work anywhere, but they chose Wayne County.”

Deputy Sheriff Caitlin Fitzgerald lead the awards presentations, which recognized the contributions of both current and former members of the Sheriff’s Office and their dedication to the residents of Wayne County.

Wayne County Sheriff's Deputy and Lyons School Resource Officer TJ Radka was honored with the Sheriff’s Distinguished Service Award, recognizing the invaluable role he plays in the community.

The Lyons School district saying of Officer Radka “Whether responding in a crisis, walking the halls, or showing up at games, TJ always goes above and beyond to support our community.”

Another honoree was Public Safety Dispatcher Megan Williams whose prompt and alert reaction during a call last year directly saved a human life.

Retired Chief Deputy Stephen Sklenar received a standing ovation upon for the Lifetime Achievement award for his 47 years of service in local law enforcement here in Wayne County. Sklenar served under four different sheriff’s during his time on the job.

Other honorees included Public Safety Dispatchers Makayla Mottler and Justin Pentycofe, Court Security Officer John Bliek, Detective Sergeant Caley Gaziano, Deputy Sheriff Brooke Guerin, Deputy Sheriff Edward Ely, Deputy Sheriff Brandon Casterlin, Deputy Sheriff Hannah Ruffell, Sergeant Chris Verstrate, Corrections Officer Armand Miale, Corrections Officer Adam Kerr as well as community members L.J. Croft, Daniel Paddock and Rocco Salerno.