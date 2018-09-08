Wayne County Sheriff’s Office to hold Fall Citizens’ Academy

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office will conduct a “Citizens’ Academy” for Fall 2018.

Every Tuesday Evening from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm, October 2nd through November 20, 2018, participants will be given the History of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, a Jail Tour, and an overview and look at the Civil Office, Court Security, Records and Pistol Permit Unit, Road Patrol, Criminal Investigations, Special Teams, and Special Programs.

Enrollment is limited. Applicants must be at least 18 years of age and will be subjected to a background check.

To register contact Betty Rose Chardeen at 315.946.5799 or bchardeen@co.wayne.ny.us