Wayne County Theater and Arts Program presents “Into the Woods” at Ohmann Theater

The Wayne County Community Schools Theater and Arts Program took the stage at the Ohmann Theater in Lyons, NY, weaving a mesmerizing tale with their production of “Into the Woods.” This captivating musical, featuring a delightful twist on classic fairytales, left audiences of all ages spellbound, drawing in around 90 attendees to each show. The enchanting performances were held on June 24th at 7 pm, June 25th at 1 pm, and June 25th at 7 pm.

“I am so very proud of the cast of Into the Woods. They did an amazing job, and the audience had an amazing time,” said Colby Balcom, Director of the Wayne County Community Schools Theater and Arts Program. “It was a delight working with them, and I am ready to start on the new show!”

The Wayne County Community Schools Theater and Arts Program has been committed to promoting creativity and artistic expression among students and the broader community. “Into the Woods” was a perfect showcase of their dedication to delivering exceptional theatrical experiences that resonate with audiences.

For more information on upcoming events and to stay updated on the Wayne County Community Schools Theater and Arts Program, please visit: waynecountycommunityschools.org/theater-and-arts