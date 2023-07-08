Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
July 8th 2023, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SUN 9
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 10
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 11
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 12
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 13
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 14
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Wayne County Theater and Arts Program presents “Into the Woods” at Ohmann Theater

by WayneTimes.com
July 8, 2023

The Wayne County Community Schools Theater and Arts Program took the stage at the Ohmann Theater in Lyons, NY, weaving a mesmerizing tale with their production of “Into the Woods.” This captivating musical, featuring a delightful twist on classic fairytales, left audiences of all ages spellbound, drawing in around 90 attendees to each show. The enchanting performances were held on June 24th at 7 pm, June 25th at 1 pm, and June 25th at 7 pm. 

“I am so very proud of the cast of Into the Woods. They did an amazing job, and the audience had an amazing time,” said Colby Balcom, Director of the Wayne County Community Schools Theater and Arts Program. “It was a delight working with them, and I am ready to start on the new show!” 

The Wayne County Community Schools Theater and Arts Program has been committed to promoting creativity and artistic expression among students and the broader community. “Into the Woods” was a perfect showcase of their dedication to delivering exceptional theatrical experiences that resonate with audiences. 

For more information on upcoming events and to stay updated on the Wayne County Community Schools Theater and Arts Program, please visit: waynecountycommunityschools.org/theater-and-arts

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Knowlden, Charles L. 

WILLIAMSON: Charles Leslie Knowlden “Charlie” passed away peacefully on July 4, 2023 at age 65.  He is predeceased by his parents, Leslie and Marylyn Knowlden; brother, Tom Knowlden; mother in law: Nana Miner. Charlie is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 33 years, Dianne; children: Michele (Mark) Sherman, Jessica Burggraaff (Tommy Giglio), Zeb […]

Read More
Shoemaker, Daniel O.

NEWARK, NY/ WIMAUMA, FL: Daniel O. Shoemaker 64, passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2023, after a long illness. Danny was born in Newark , NY, son of the late Harry O. Shoemaker and Joyce (Kiphut) Shoemaker on 11/07/1958, in Newark, NY.  Danny is survived by a son, Josh Shoemaker, and sisters; Pennie (Shoemaker) Horn […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square