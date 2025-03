Wayne High School’s cast and crew of Les Misérables invite senior citizens to a special Preview Night featuring entertainment and refreshments.

Event Details: Thursday, March 27, 2025, 4:30 p.m.: Guests can enjoy a variety of appetizers & desserts, then at 6:00 p.m. the Musical performance. Tickets for Dessert: $8 per person, Reservations: Required, RSVP Deadline: Monday, March 20, 2025. For Reservations, please contact: High School Office: 315-524-1050, Email: hsmusical@waynecsd.org