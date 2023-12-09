Powered by Dark Sky
December 9th 2023, Saturday
Wayne students help set world record

by WayneTimes.com
December 9, 2023

Wayne Central School District Elementary and Primary Students Help Set A World Record (Ontario – December 7, 2023) Students from Wayne Central School District Elementary and Primary Schools, alongside 746,698 students representing 2,242 schools worldwide, have successfully established a new global record in sport stacking. The achievement comes in the category of “Most People Sport Stacking at Multiple Locations,” recognized by the World Sport Stacking Association (WSSA), accomplished during the event held from November 14-16, 2023.

Sport stacking is a rapid cup stacking and unstacking activity utilizing 12 specialized cups known as speed stacks. Participants engage in time-based and relay competitions, creating an exciting and inclusive atmosphere.

Sport stacking contributes to developing hand-eye coordination, ambidexterity, quickness, concentration, and fitness. Sports stacking stimulates both sides of the brain and body, providing benefits applicable to various aspects of life, including academics, sports, and music.

Wayne Central School District Elementary and Primary School proudly played a significant role in this global achievement, marking the district’s second consecutive participation in setting a new world record. This accomplishment acknowledges athleticism and emphasizes the importance of engaging in activities that encourage children to adopt an active and healthy lifestyle.

