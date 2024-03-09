Powered by Dark Sky
March 9th 2024, Saturday
Wayne Students selected to perform at the American Choral Directors Association

by WayneTimes.com
March 9, 2024

Wayne Central School District is pleased to announce that three exceptionally talented high school students, Courtney Buss, Zoë Cook, and Liam Keeney, were selected to showcase their musical talent at the prestigious American Choral Directors Association Eastern Division (ACDA) event in Providence, Rhode Island.

The ACDA East event, which took place from February 28 to March 2, served as a culmination of the students’ dedication and passion for choral music. Their journey to this esteemed stage began with a rigorous audition process in September, where they demonstrated their exceptional musical abilities.

Buss, Cook, and Keeney’s outstanding performances secured their spots in the Easter Division Honor Choirs in Providence. This achievement reflected their individual talents and underscored the high level of musical excellence fostered within Wayne Central School District.

The American Choral Directors Association event was a memorable experience for these talented students as they joined a select group of performers nationwide. Their participation in this prestigious event is a testament to their hard work, commitment, and the exceptional music program at Wayne Central School District.

