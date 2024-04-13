Wayne students showcase skills and talents at SUNY Oswego Tech Wars

On Friday, March 22, Wayne Central middle and high school students had the opportunity to participate in Tech Wars hosted by the State University of New York at Oswego.

Tech Wars offers an engaging and immersive educational experience, allowing students to extend their learning beyond the confines of the classroom. Through a variety of exciting challenges such as CO2 Dragster Races, the Rube Goldberg Challenge, CAD Skills competitions, Catapult construction, Air Racers, Mousetrap Cars, Balsa Bridge building, and the Cardboard Boat Regatta, participants not only showcase their technological talents but also put their creativity and problem-solving abilities to the test. Additionally, students have the chance to explore innovative concepts like Cardboard Furniture design, further enhancing their practical skills and fostering a passion for technology.

Congratulations to all participants for their outstanding achievements and dedication to innovation.

Middle School Results:

First Place Winners: Stone Sozio (Air Racer), Joyce Wildey (Balsa Bridge), Adam Baker (Mouse Trap Car), Quintin Hout, Toran Doyle, and Austin Howard (Cardboard Boat Regatta)

Second Place Winners: Eli Blood (Co2 Car Races), Jaxson Mullin and Tanner (Catapult)

Third Place Winners: MJ Marvin (Co2 Car Races), Austin Howard (Air Racer), Anthony Valentin, Stone Sozio, Stephen Reus and Connor Davis (Cardboard Boat Regatta)

High School Results

First Place Winners: Ilianna Surowiec, Sydney Howard (Balsa Bridge), Cooper Jackson (CAD Skills Challenge 3D), Charles Kelly, Andrew Contestabile (Cardboard Furniture), George Arliss, Andrew Contestabile, Giovanni Rizzo (Rube Goldberg Device)

Second Place Winners: Anthony DiMatteo (Balsa Bridge), Gregory Ocque (CAD Skills Challenge 3D), Ryan Engert (Cardboard Furniture), George Arliss, Giovanni Rizzo (Catapult)

Third Place Winners: Nicholas Vance (Air Racer), Aaron Talmadge. (Balsa Bridge), Eli Lee (Catapult), Avery Bustamante-Seadeek (CO2 Dragster)