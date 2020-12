In December, students of the Wayne Technical and Career Center (WTCC) collected food to support families throughout Wayne County.

The efforts were a collaboration between the students and staff at the Wayne Technical and Career Center and Wayne County Rural Ministry, Williamson Come-Unity Center.

Students in the Criminal Justice program, taught by Steve Brannan, Program Instructor and Lisa Lipp, Teacher Assistant, spearheaded the efforts. Through this annual event the students learn the importance of helping others, working together and supporting their communities.