“Welcome to Palmyra” watercolor artwork being donated to village

Palmyra Village Mayor, David Husk, will be attending a reception for “artiststhree” Art Show and Sale for Finger Lakes artists, Elaine Liberio of Palmyra, Jan Romeiser of Clifton Springs and Tina Yannotti Burgess of Geneva. The reception will be held at the Palmyra Community Library’s third floor art gallery, Wednesday, March 17th from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm.

Mayor Husk will be accepting the donation of the watercolor painting “Welcome to Palmyra” from Palmyra artist, Elaine Liberio, for the village of Palmyra.

The subject of the painting is the Palmyra Village Hall with a welcome banner over the entrance and two local boys on bicycles out front. The Palmyra Village Hall was built in 1868 and was designed by renowned New York architect, Horatio Nelson White. The beautiful building and scene of small town Americana inspired Elaine to create this wonderful watercolor painting.

The “artiststhree” Art Show and Sale can be seen at the Palmyra Community Library through April 28th during normal library hours.