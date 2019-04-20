Community
Western Presbyterian Church to host “Bed City” event
Family Promise of Wayne County will hold its 2nd annual Bed City Fundraiser on May 11th to benefit its work with homeless families in Wayne County.
The event is being held this year from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.at Western Presbyterian Church, 101 East Main Street, Palmyra, NY and the Palmyra Village Park next to the church.
Beds are donated, sponsored and decorated by county youth groups. Attendees vote their favorites and awards are determined by the voting.
There will be food vendors, kids activities, a silent auction, music and a non-profit tabling area.
Family Promise of Wayne County is an affiliate of the national Family Promise with its mission to help homeless families regain sustainable housing, livelihoods and their dignity.
For information about program guidelines or to refer a homeless family please contact Executive Director, Graig Roberts, 585-708-9586.
