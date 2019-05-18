Western Wayne Art Group Announces Spring Show Winners

The Western Wayne Art Group’s 46th Annual Judged Spring Show was on display at the Walworth Town Hall last week. The judge this year was Patricia Tribastone, a nationally recognized artist painting primarily in pastel and oil. She is a Master Signature member of the Pastel Society of America, a Signature member of the National Oil and Acrylic Painters Society, an associate member of the Oil Painters of America as well as number of others. She maintains a gallery/studio in downtown Canandaigua.

Blue Ribbon 1st Place winners: Oil/Acrylic – Cheryl Coleman for BFF Judges Comments: “Beautiful renderings, captured emotion” Watercolor – Margaret Wilson for Daffodil Party Judges Comments: “Such good control of light & shadow, good color & temperature” Drawing – Cheryl Coleman for Matching Strides Judges Comments: “Drawing is well executed, proportional, well done” Photography – Marshall Handfield for Sugar Waffles Judges Comments: “Interesting subject matter, good composition, interesting design” 3 Dimensional – Dave Folts for Patchwork Veneer Clock Judges Comments: Beautiful woodworking, details in wood are exceptional” Wayne County Subject – Elaine Liberio for Sarah’s Farm Judges Comments: The energy of the brush work on the tree & effect of light & shadow draws the eye in” Miscellaneous Media – Barb Case for The Marsh Judges Comments: “Delicate – good balance of soft & hard edges” Honorable Mention Winners: Linda Fisher for The One that Got Away in 3D; Dave Folts for Echo Lake in Photography; Demaris Verzulli for White Buck in Late Autumn in Miscellaneous Media; Sue Dzeidziech for Fungi in 3D; Barb Case for Night Comes in Drawing; John Domm for Furnace 2, Ontario in Wayne County Subject; Linda Fisher for Make My Day in Oil/Acrylic; Walworth Town Clerk Award – Barb Case for Night Comes Walworth Supervisor Award – Linda Fisher for Make My Day Seely Library Award – Demaris Verzulli for Fox Curled in Snow Western Wayne Art Group is made up of artists & art enthusiasts that meet monthly and learn from visiting demonstrators, participate in workshops, spend time getting to know each other better as fellow artists, and have a chance to show and sell their work.

Meetings are typically held the third Tuesday of the month at the Walworth Town Hall, 3600 Lorraine Drive at 7pm. Contact Marshall Handfield 315986-2956 and check us out on Facebook //www.facebook.com/Western-WayneArtGroup for more information.