Western Wayne Art Group to host their annual Spring show

The Western Wayne Art Group’s 47th Spring Show and Sale returns this year after taking 2 years off due to covid. This year’s show will be held at Liberio Art 208 E. Main St. Palmyra. The “Meet the Artists” reception will be held Wed. April 6th 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Show hours: Thur. April 7 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM, Fri. April 8 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM and Sat. April 9 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM.

Artwork will include pieces in the following categories: oil/acrylic; watercolor; photography; drawing; miscellaneous media; three dimensional and Wayne County subject.

Awards will be handed out in each category. The judge this year is Sally Wood Winslow of Rochester. She was the founding director of High Falls Art Gallery. Currently, Sally enjoys making art, teaching at RIT, volunteering at Flower City Art Center and serving the art community as a sales representative at Rochester Art Supply.

You will also have a chance to win one of two pieces of art donated by members of WWAG. Both artists reside in Palmyra. Randy Kennard donated a framed acrylic “The Owl’s Hoot” and Stacy Mayou donated a framed pastel “Adele’s Path”. Winners will be announced Saturday at 2:00 PM. Need not be present to win.

WWAG is a group of artists and art enthusiasts that meet monthly. They learn from visiting demonstrators, participate in workshops, get to know each other better as fellow artists and have a chance to show and sell their work. They are proud proponents of the vibrant arts community that is alive and well in Wayne County. Visitors are always welcome at our meetings, held at Liberio Art, 208 E. Main St., Palmyra.

The next regular meeting is Tuesday May 17th at 7:00 PM and will feature artist Kaylinda Schuhart