Western Wayne Art Group to Meet April 23

The Western Wayne Art Group ihas announced their 51st Spring Art Show which begins Thursday, April 23rd and will be held at the Macedon Center Meeting House, 1208 Macedon Center Road in Macedon. The dates and times are Thursday 4/23 Opening Reception 6 PM - 8 PM - come meet the artists and enjoy light refreshments; Friday & Saturday 4/24 & 4/25 10:00 AM - 6 PM; Sunday 4/26 10:00 AM - 4 PM. The Spring Art Show is judged in the following categories: Oil & Acrylic, Drawing, Fiber, 3D, Watercolor, Photography, Misc. Media and Wayne County Subject. This year our judge is Susan Carmen-Duffy of the Create Art 4 Good Studio in Rochester, NY. The show is free of charge and open to the public.

They will dedicate this show to their past president and longtime member John Domm of Ontario, NY. He passed away unexpectedly last fall and WWAG misses his presence. They will have a display of some of his photos at the show.

The Western Wayne Art Group is made up of artists & art enthusiasts that meet monthly from September to June. They learn from visiting demonstrators, participate in workshops, spend time getting to know each other better as fellow artists, and have an opportunity to show their work. They are proud proponents of the vibrant arts community that is alive and well in Wayne County. Visitors are always welcome at meetings. The group generally meets the 3rd Tuesday of the month at 7:00 PM located at the Walworth Town Hall 3600 Lorraine Dr. Questions? Please contact President Elaine Liberio at liberioart@gmail.com or Vice President Demaris Verzulli at dverzulli@rochester.rr.com. Please follow Western Wayne Art Group on Facebook for all the latest news, too.