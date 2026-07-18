What's Cooking: Local bakeries are on the rise

Devin Holdraker

Times of Wayne County

It’s 4 a.m. in Newark, and while most residents are still fast asleep, Anthony Fischkelta is mixing up some dough and planning the day’s menu.

Anthony is the owner of Oats & Os on Route 31 and while the hours of a baker are tough, he says there’s no place he’d rather be.

Anthony opened his shop back in late 2024 as an ode to some of the sweet treats and Latin inspired cuisines he missed from his time living in Southern California.

“I dreamed of things I missed and I didn’t see anything like it in the area.”

From premium oatmeal to light lunch items, the menu gives customers a little bit of everything. However most in town will likely know them for their donuts.

Dozens of varieties ranging from the classic Bavarian cream all the way up to Blueberry Pop-Tart grace the case as you enter the store.

“You hope people show up, but I wasn’t expecting to be as popular as we’ve been,” Anthony admitted as he now says he wishes he had more space to keep expanding.

“Everyone has been great to us and we want to give back as much as possible.”

While they typically sell out daily, Anthony, alongside his father Anthony senior, say they try to spread the love, delivering extra donuts to area schools, businesses and law enforcement.

The community’s appreciation is on full display as police badges from dozens of departments from across the area hang proudly on their front counter.

You can see both Anthony Junior and Senior alongside dozens of delicious donuts at 230 W. Union Street in Newark Wednesday through Sunday from 7am to Noon.

Oats and Os is just one of several local bakeries that have opened up retail shops over the past few years here in Wayne County.

Across the county in Wolcott, Eva Winter is filling eclairs instead of cavities.

After working as a dental hygienist for several years, COVID hit and Eva’s once steady job was now anything but.

Eva Winter of Sweet

Indulgence Pastries in Wolcott.

Instead of starting another career or waiting around to return, she decided to dive headfirst into the world of pastries. While she had been baking since her teens, her dream of opening her own shop was now becoming a reality.

“It was an opportunity to do what I really wanted to do.”

So in 2021 Eva opened Sweet Indulgence Pastries in a small space next to her and her husband Travis’ other business, All Seasons Heating and Contracting. As her business grew, so did her shop which now sits on the opposite side of the property.

On an average day, Eva typically has 30 different pastries on display and ready for eager customers who come from around the county and beyond. There’s even a wall to sign with visitors from as far as Connecticut leaving their mark after claiming their desserts.

As for how to plan out quantities, Eva says it can be a moving target.

“It’s hard to find your bearings,” Eva said, adding “I’ve gotten to the point where I’d rather make less and sell out than be stuck with extra product.”

Her bestsellers are “hands down” the eclairs, but Eva says she really enjoys making more decadent treats like chocolate moose and napoleons.

“This area loves to see that kind of stuff as you can’t find it anywhere else.”

She says she strives to use fresh local ingredients whenever possible, which thanks to her location here in farm country is actually quite often.

Her pastries feature blueberries from right up the street, honey from another local farm and features coffee from Red Creek’s Happy Hippie Roasters. As for coffee flavors, she makes all of those in-house too.

“Everything I make is fresh and for me it’s worth paying for quality ingredients.”

While it all sounds like sweet success, Eva says she had her doubts early on, saying her husband and family have truly been her biggest supporters.

“I quit three times the first night I opened. Without that support, I wouldn’t have made it.”

Taste her creations Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 11827 W Main St, Wolcott, NY 14590.

The through line from each bakery owner is that without family, they wouldn’t be where they are today.

That rings true for Kristen Palmer who just recently opened up Marion Bake Shoppe behind her family’s auto repair garage in the Town of Marion.

What was once storage and flex space for her father’s garage is now home to a small commercial kitchen and retail space for the third generation entrepreneur to craft her confectionery creations.

Kristen Palmer of Marion Bake Shoppe

After a career in news alongside her husband Seth, Kristen was ready for a change.

“I thought about where I was happiest.”

Her time spent baking was where she landed. After working at Lagoner Farms in college and at Pittsford Farms Dairy and Bakery later on, Kristen decided to strike out on her own and so began the yearlong journey to transform an old pole barn into her dream job.

Now two weeks in, she says she’s still learning as she goes, but also having fun at the same time.

“I love doing this,” she said, adding “Making people happy with food just comes naturally to me. I love this community and love being here.”

As for planning what to stock her case with each week, Kristen admits that can be tough.

“I’ve worked at bakeries but it’s still a guessing game as to what to make and how much of it to make.”

Asked what lesson she has learned so far and what she’d share with anyone else looking to start a bakery, Kristen quipped “I would tell them a lot of things will go wrong before they go right, but it’s worth it.”

Her favorite baked goods are the shop’s croissants and her own chocolate chip cookies, a recipe that while simple, Kristen says she has spent a lot of time tweaking and refining.

Visit Kristen and grab a cookie or three Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 4071 N Main St in Marion.

While family is indeed a recurring theme, you’ll find it on full display at Sunny’s Donut’s & Cafe on Route 104 in Williamson.

A third generation baker, owner Russell Marcello (aka Sunny) has been making donuts since the age of 16. Russell’s grandparents started Ridge Donut Cafe in the late 1970’s which is where he learned his craft and developed his passion for making fresh baked goods.

Behind the counter you’ll find his two sisters Chantelle and Alisha filling boxes with around 40 different varieties of donuts that are baked fresh daily. From their famous apple fritters to dozens of decedent glazed and fruit filled selections, chances are there’s something for every taste. They’ll even make you a breakfast sandwich on a pretzel shaped glazed donut if that’s your thing. There’s also cakes, pastry trays and standard breakfast and lunch options too.

Chantelle says donut making is an art and that her brother is a true artisan when it comes to crafting his creations.

Russell "Sunny" Marcello

of Sunny’s Donuts & Cafe

in Williamson.

“Real donut making is a dying trade and I’m just proud to have my brother carry on that tradition.”

Sunny and the gang along with all the bake shops mentioned accept custom orders for parties, weddings and family gatherings with proper notice.

You can meet the whole Marcello family at 3885 Route 104 in Williamson (right next to Valero) Wednesday through Saturday from 5am to 1pm and Sundays from 7am to 1pm.

Each bakery maintains an active Facebook presence where they share all their goodies to keep customers up-to-date on what’s available each day. All hours are subject to change based on the time of year, so please confirm by checking out their social media pages.

Beyond the standard brick and mortar bakeries, be sure to check out one of our area’s many seasonal farm markets which typically feature goods from local bakers in addition to farm fresh produce, crafts and more, all grown, hand-crafted and made by your neighbors and fellow Wayne County residents.