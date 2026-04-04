Williamson Alumni of Distinction Banquet May 7

The Williamson AOD Committee is proud to announce the 2026 inductee class of Williamson Alumni of Distinction. They are Larry Luke ‘75, Pamela Peters Heald ‘82, David DeFisher ‘85, and Jermaine Barber 2010. The banquet to honor these accomplished graduates is Thursday, May 7, 5–7 pm, at Rootstock Cider and Spirits, 3274 Eddy Road, Williamson. Join us!

Larry Luke’s high school nickname was “Fruity-Tooty-Shooty,” because he was a fruit farmer, a trumpeter, and well known as a basketball player and coach. Larry also served as the Director of the Williamson Township Youth/Rec Committee for years. Many remember his 18 years coaching varsity girls basketball at Williamson, but few know that he later played in the National Senior Games. It was a deep loss when Larry passed from ALS in 2018.

Pamela Peters Heald is well known as the President and CEO of Reliant Federal Credit Union. She has earned countless awards in the business community, such as being named to the Rochester Business Journal’s Power List and a Greater Rochester ATHENA award. Her work ethic and community service distinguish her from many, and her volunteerism ranges from the Sodus Pride Lions Club to chairing the Rochester Go Red for Women campaign. Her employees cannot say enough about her leadership and mentoring.

David DeFisher is prominent in the fruit profession in a variety of ways. Not only has he farmed for 40 years, but he started the Haunted Hayrides of Greater Rochester in 1996 and then opened Rootstock Cider and Spirits in 2012. His contributions on NYS fruit industry boards helped local agriculture and promoted the Lake Ontario Wine Trail. Rootstock hard ciders are now known nationwide, and ironically, you can come taste them and other spirits at the very banquet honoring David this year!

Jermaine Barber is an educator who pays it forward in many ways. Not only does he teach English and coach at Sodus Jr-Sr High School, he performs and instructs people in interpretive sacred dance. In fact, he appeared in “So You Think You Can Dance” 2022 competition and has published two books. Encouraging youth everywhere, Jermaine has performed at Juneteenth, Stop the Gun Violence, and Black History Month programs in Rochester. Young people look up to Jermaine as a positive role model, so now he is pursuing principalship studies at the UR.

The Williamson AOD Committee invites the public to join them on May 7 to hear more from these outstanding alumni.

Go to www.alumniofdistinction.com to buy a ticket for $35 and enjoy a Cinco de Mayo themed buffet dinner. You can also email cabdunnasir@williamsoncentral.org to purchase tickets.

Deadline to purchase tickets is April 28th.