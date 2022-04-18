Williamson Hardware added to Historic Business Registry

Assemblyman Brian Manktelow announces that Williamson Hardware of Williamson has been added to New York’s Historic Business Registry. The local hardware store has operated for almost 100 years, first opening their doors in 1931.

The online registry, which officially launched earlier this month, was established to honor, highlight and promote the achievements of New York businesses that have operated for a minimum of 50 years and have made notable contributions to their respective communities.

“I am extremely proud to announce that Williamson Hardware has been one of the first businesses added to the state’s historic business registry,” Manktelow said.

“Williamson Hardware has been serving the people of their community for almost a century and is a staple of the area. From their customer service and products to the special attention given to the needs of their neighbors, the company has stood as a pillar of the community for decades. Congratulations everyone! You’ve earned these accolades and so much more.”