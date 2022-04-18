Powered by Dark Sky
April 19th 2022, Tuesday
Williamson Hardware added to Historic Business Registry

by WayneTimes.com
April 18, 2022

Assemblyman Brian Manktelow   announces that Williamson Hardware of Williamson has been added to New York’s Historic Business Registry. The local hardware store has operated for almost 100 years, first opening their doors in 1931.

The online registry, which officially launched earlier this month, was established to honor, highlight and promote the achievements of New York businesses that have operated for a minimum of 50 years and have made notable contributions to their respective communities.

“I am extremely proud to announce that Williamson Hardware has been one of the first businesses added to the state’s historic business registry,” Manktelow said. 

“Williamson Hardware has been serving the people of their community for almost a century and is a staple of the area. From their customer service and products to the special attention given to the needs of their neighbors, the company has stood as a pillar of the community for decades. Congratulations everyone! You’ve earned these accolades and so much more.”

Recent Obituaries

Graham, Dale Wayne

LYONS: Dale W. Graham, 64, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday April 13, 2022, at Syracuse VA Medical Center.  Please join the family at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 29, 2022, at Newark Cemetery, North Main Street, Newark, NY for Dale’s graveside service. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the American Cancer Society, 1120 S. […]

Sergeant, Carol

WEBSTER: Age 82, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on Friday, April 1, 2022. Predeceased by her parents, William and Eleanor Stauffer, her mother- and father-in-law Evelyn and Henry Sergeant, and husband, Gilbert. Carol is survived by her loving sons, Tim (Christine), Mark (Christine) and Matt (Tracy); grandchildren, Jeff, Tyler, Michael, Katie, Madison and […]

