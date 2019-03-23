Community
Williamson High School presents “The Music Man”
The Williamson High School Drama Club will present Meredith Wilson’s “The Music Man” on Friday, March 29 and Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 7:00 P.M. Reserved seating: $10.00. Tickets on sale to the public now by calling (315) 589-9621 or you may purchase tickets at the three main school offices during school hours.
Cast includes: Train Conductor: Brayden Enright, Traveling Salesman #1: Isaac Gasparri, Traveling Salesman #2: Jayden Sherman, Traveling Salesman #3: Thomas Defisher, Traveling Salesman #4: Noah Cahoon, Traveling Salesman #5: Torin Sheahen, Newspaper Man #1: Ian Buckles, Newspaper Man#2: Alan Moore, Newspaper Man#3: Scott Klinkman, Farmer: Isaac Gasparri, Farmer’s Wife: Danielle Sitterly, Harold Hill: Gavin Buehler, Harold Hill Understudy: Thomas Defisher, Marcellus Washburn: Ian Buckles, Marcellus Washburn Understudy: Scott Klinkman, Marian Paroo: Abigail Sheahen, Marian Paroo Understudy: Alandra Kunz, Mrs. Paroo: Autumn Warney, Mrs. Paroo Understudy: Sarah Hellmann, Mayor George Shinn: Jayden Sherman, Mayor George Shinn Understudy: Brayden Enright, Eulalie Mackecknie Shinn: Brooke Bishop, Eulalie Understudy: Lydia Wyble, Winthrop Paroo: Aidan Mcvey, Charlie Cowell: Arthur Holcomb, Tommy Djilas: Noah Cahoon, Amaryllis: Mackenzie Fox, Zaneeta Shinn: Irini Konstantinou , Gracie Shinn: Grace Gasparri, Constable Locke: Brayden Enright, Olin Britt: (Bass) Scott Klinkman, Oliver Hix: (Baritone) Alan Moore, Jacey Squires: (High Tenor) Thomas Defisher, Ewart Dunlop: (Second Tenor) Torin Sheahen, Ethel Toffelmier: Jillian Vanlare, Alma Hix: Alandra Kunz, Maud Dunlop: Lydia Wyble, Mrs. Squires: Sarah Hellmann, Davey Britt : Logan Igler, Barney Hix/Tuba: Owen Bendschneider Pick-A-Little Ladies: Remy Eaton, Danielle Sitterly, Emma Masker River City Townspeople: Audrey Erwin, Tori Goodness, Alexa Governor, Katie Kuhl, Heather Ramsdell, Olivia Tarquinio, Julia Vanlare Wells Fargo Wagon Solos: Voice 1& 9: Alandra Kunz, Voice 2& 10: Lydia Wyble, Voice 3& 11: Jillian Vanlare, Voice 4: Thomas Defiser, Voice 5: Isaac Gasparri, Voice 6: Alandra Kunz, Voice 7: Alan Moore, Voice 8: Grace Gasparri Featured Dancers: Irini Konstantinou, Jillianvanlare, Alandra Kunz, Abby Sheahen, Lydia Wyble, Mackenzie Fox, Gracie Gasparri, Katie Kuhl, Julia Vanlare River City Boys Band: Breanna Shaver, Emma Abrams, Anya Abrams, Samantha Veley, Marissa Comstock, Victoria Holcomb, Brianne O’neil, Catherine Kruzer, Renee Groesbeck, Ryne Hoody, Riley O’neil, Hannah Governor, Joseph Frank Jr., Kate Campbell, Winthrop/Aiden Mcvey Logan Igler.
