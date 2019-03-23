Williamson High School presents “The Music Man”

The Williamson High School Drama Club will present Meredith Wilson’s “The Music Man” on Friday, March 29 and Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 7:00 P.M. Reserved seating: $10.00. Tickets on sale to the public now by calling (315) 589-9621 or you may purchase tickets at the three main school offices during school hours.

Cast includes: Train Conductor: Brayden Enright, Traveling Salesman #1: Isaac Gasparri, Traveling Salesman #2: Jayden Sherman, Traveling Salesman #3: Thomas Defisher, Traveling Salesman #4: Noah Cahoon, Traveling Salesman #5: Torin Sheahen, Newspaper Man #1: Ian Buckles, Newspaper Man#2: Alan Moore, Newspaper Man#3: Scott Klinkman, Farmer: Isaac Gasparri, Farmer’s Wife: Danielle Sitterly, Harold Hill: Gavin Buehler, Harold Hill Understudy: Thomas Defisher, Marcellus Washburn: Ian Buckles, Marcellus Washburn Understudy: Scott Klinkman, Marian Paroo: Abigail Sheahen, Marian Paroo Understudy: Alandra Kunz, Mrs. Paroo: Autumn Warney, Mrs. Paroo Understudy: Sarah Hellmann, Mayor George Shinn: Jayden Sherman, Mayor George Shinn Understudy: Brayden Enright, Eulalie Mackecknie Shinn: Brooke Bishop, Eulalie Understudy: Lydia Wyble, Winthrop Paroo: Aidan Mcvey, Charlie Cowell: Arthur Holcomb, Tommy Djilas: Noah Cahoon, Amaryllis: Mackenzie Fox, Zaneeta Shinn: Irini Konstantinou , Gracie Shinn: Grace Gasparri, Constable Locke: Brayden Enright, Olin Britt: (Bass) Scott Klinkman, Oliver Hix: (Baritone) Alan Moore, Jacey Squires: (High Tenor) Thomas Defisher, Ewart Dunlop: (Second Tenor) Torin Sheahen, Ethel Toffelmier: Jillian Vanlare, Alma Hix: Alandra Kunz, Maud Dunlop: Lydia Wyble, Mrs. Squires: Sarah Hellmann, Davey Britt : Logan Igler, Barney Hix/Tuba: Owen Bendschneider Pick-A-Little Ladies: Remy Eaton, Danielle Sitterly, Emma Masker River City Townspeople: Audrey Erwin, Tori Goodness, Alexa Governor, Katie Kuhl, Heather Ramsdell, Olivia Tarquinio, Julia Vanlare Wells Fargo Wagon Solos: Voice 1& 9: Alandra Kunz, Voice 2& 10: Lydia Wyble, Voice 3& 11: Jillian Vanlare, Voice 4: Thomas Defiser, Voice 5: Isaac Gasparri, Voice 6: Alandra Kunz, Voice 7: Alan Moore, Voice 8: Grace Gasparri Featured Dancers: Irini Konstantinou, Jillianvanlare, Alandra Kunz, Abby Sheahen, Lydia Wyble, Mackenzie Fox, Gracie Gasparri, Katie Kuhl, Julia Vanlare River City Boys Band: Breanna Shaver, Emma Abrams, Anya Abrams, Samantha Veley, Marissa Comstock, Victoria Holcomb, Brianne O’neil, Catherine Kruzer, Renee Groesbeck, Ryne Hoody, Riley O’neil, Hannah Governor, Joseph Frank Jr., Kate Campbell, Winthrop/Aiden Mcvey Logan Igler.