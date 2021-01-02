Williamson Legion Riders make Holidays Bright for Local Veterans

Over three dozen eligible veteran households in Wayne County received Christmas food boxes on Saturday, December 19th. The Legion Riders of the Williamson American Legion Post 394 operated their annual food box program with the effort, hard work, dedication of volunteers from several organizations, including the Ontario Rod and Gun Club, Blue Star Mothers, American Legion Auxillary, staff from Sodus Rehabilitation & Nursing Center and others.

Seventy-six food boxes were packed by the staff and management of Breens Shop ‘n Save, Williamson. These food boxes, along with seventy-four bags of donated food were delivered by volunteers to thirty-eight eligible veteran households.

In addition to the food boxes, which are delivered five times each year (Easter, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas), the Legion Riders provide short-term emergency support to veterans in need, when this support is not available from any other source. Eligibility for food boxes and emergency support is income based. To find out whether a veteran or surviving spouse is eligible, contact:

American Legion Riders, Post Office Box 618, Williamson, New York 14589. You can help support these efforts by sending a check or money order, made out to American Legion Riders.