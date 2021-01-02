Powered by Dark Sky
January 2nd 2021, Saturday
×
Williamson Legion Riders make Holidays Bright for Local Veterans

by WayneTimes.com
January 2, 2021

Over three dozen eligible veteran households in Wayne County received Christmas food boxes on Saturday, December 19th. The Legion Riders of the Williamson American Legion Post 394 operated their annual food box program with the effort, hard work, dedication of volunteers from several organizations, including the Ontario Rod and Gun Club, Blue Star Mothers,  American Legion Auxillary, staff from Sodus Rehabilitation & Nursing Center and  others.

Seventy-six food boxes were packed by the staff and management of Breens Shop ‘n Save, Williamson. These food boxes, along with seventy-four bags of donated food were delivered by volunteers to thirty-eight eligible veteran households. 

In addition to the food boxes, which are delivered five times each year (Easter, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas), the Legion Riders provide short-term emergency support to veterans in need, when this support is not available from any other source. Eligibility for food boxes and emergency support is income based. To find out whether a veteran or surviving spouse is eligible, contact:

American Legion Riders, Post Office Box 618, Williamson, New York 14589. You can help support these efforts by sending a check or money order, made out to American Legion Riders.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Shults, Alvin E.

PULTNEYVILLE: Born May 28, 1920 in Egypt, NY over the store his mother (Irene) ran, and next door to the canning factory his father (Edward) operated.  Alvin grew up in the canning business working with his father, brother (Victor) and sister (Mary). Alvin graduated high school at 17 and went on to earn his Bachelor’s […]

Read More
Wadsworth, Milton Andrew

FAIRPORT: Formerly of Wolcott, NY, passed away on December 17, 2020 at age 95. He was born in Depew, NY to Andrew and Gladys Wadsworth. Milton was also predeceased by his first wife, Dorothy; son, James Wadsworth; brother, Phillip Wadsworth; sister, Eleanor Letts. Milton is survived by his wife, Hilda Wadsworth; daughters, Sarah Wadsworth and […]

Read More
