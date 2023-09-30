Powered by Dark Sky
September 30th 2023, Saturday
Williamson Park Committee unveils three new pickleball courts

by WayneTimes.com
September 30, 2023

The Pickleball Court idea was started in 2021 by the Park Committee. Finding very limited courts in the county the Park Committee investigated alternatives. The Park Committee reviewed the pavilions and determined the full court basketball area was not being utilized. It was determined that by cutting the basketball court in half, there would be enough room for 3 pickleball courts and 2 and one half basketball courts. This cut the cost to almost half. 

Using grant money and money from the Park Impact fund the Town Board agreed to go ahead with the project. In early 2022 the project was started and in October the courts were in use. 

In 2023 there is at least one league with over 100 people that use the courts. Supervisor Tony Verno noted that he is told that many times all the courts are being used and other players have to take a number to wait their turn.

The total project cost was approximately $49,000 dollars.

In August of 2023, the Town became aware of another grant for pickleball courts. A grant application was submitted for 3 more pickleball courts and a full basketball court. The town should  hear something this fall.

