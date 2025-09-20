Williamson-Pultneyville Historical Society to host Harvest Fling

Coinciding with the kickoff of Wayne County Apple Tasting Tour Month, the Williamson-Pultneyville Historical Society (W-PHS) will host its 1st Annual Harvest Fling on Saturday, October 4th.

The event will include the society’s annual fundraising award-winning Wine and Baked Food Sale under the tent on the grounds of historic Gates Hall from 9:30 am to 3pm.

Given the area is steeped in agricultural history and tradition, the event will also include Cider Pressing and Tasting for the young and young-at- heart, from 10am to 2pm with Williamson Town Historian, Perry Howland, also on the Gates Hall grounds.

In addition, the day will feature special presentations in Gates Hall.

At 10 am, Lorraine Hems will entertain with a “Finger Lakes Wines & Beyond” talk. She is a Senior Lecturer in RIT’s Hospitality and Tourism Management Department.

Lorraine has traveled around the world as a wine, beer and spirits judge, AmaWaterways river cruise host, instructor, presenter and explorer.

With decades of experience in the industry, Lorraine has judged for the Raise A Glass Foundation which runs one of the largest international wine competitions in the US.

As part of a sixth-generation family farm, Austin Fowler, community resident and VP of Fowler Farms will present a special “From Orchard to Market” presentation about the apple industry at 11am. With apple orchards dotting the landscape throughout Wayne County, Fowler Farms is an industry leader, focusing on growing apples to ensure both quality and love at first bite.

At 1 pm, local grower and former winery owner, Herm Young, will speak on his experience in the fruit industry and promotion of the Lake Ontario Wine Trail in which he has played an instrumental role since its inception. The trail today stretches from the eastern corner of Monroe County, en-compasses the vast majority of Wayne County, and stretches into Cayuga County.

The 1st annual Harvest Fling promises something for everyone! All talks are free and open to the public. While reservations are not needed, seating in the 120-seat auditorium of America’s oldest, continuously operating small community theatre will be on a first come first served basis in historic Gates Hall, situated at 4107 Lake Road, Pultneyville.

Take a harvest season ride to Pultneyville along the southern shore of Lake Ontario on October 4! Enjoy community camaraderie and learn about apples, grapes and wine, taste fresh-pressed cider, enjoy baked goods from the kitchens of the community’s best bakers, purchase raffle tickets to win extraordinary gift baskets and stock up on wine . . . and enjoy the fresh crisp Fall air!

As the sponsoring organization of this event, W-PHS is an all-volunteer group engaged in the preservation of history and traditions, as well as making history accessible, engaging, and relevant to a variety of audiences and age groups. For general information about W-PHS please visit www.w-phs.org.

Explore, experience, and enjoy learning about the area’s agricultural heritage at 10am, 11am and 1pm and shopping for award-winning wines from 9:30-3pm!