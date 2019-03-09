Williamson teams top Odyssey of the Mind Competition

Mrs. Szklany’s team of third and fourth graders from Williamson Elementary competed in the Region 14 (Rochester area) Odyssey of the Mind competition on Saturday, March 2nd at Fairport High School. They worked on Problem 3 Classics…Leonardo’s Workshop. The team created a play featuring Leonardo daVinci’s workshop and 3 of his works. They had to recreate one of daVinci’s paintings with an unconventional medium (no paint, markers, crayons, etc). They also built a 3-D working model of daVinci’s catapult design.

The team came in 1st place overall for Division 1 (Elementary) and also received the highest scores in their division for style points and in the Spontaneous portion of the day. They will be moving on to the New York State Odyssey of the Mind Tournament in Binghamton on Saturday, March 23rd to compete against all of the other regional winners in Division 1. This year commemorates the 40th anniversary of Odyssey of the Mind in New York State

Mr. Verbridge’s – Team of 9th – 11th graders – Division III – Problem 5 called “Opposites Distract”

The Williamson High School team knocked out Irondequoit High School, a really tough rival in Region 14, and also had a stroke of luck when Pittsford Mendon backed out. They created a skit that included various arguments, debates, and distractions, but ultimately taught a valuable lesson about “not arguing over unimportant things”, and that everyone is “the same underneath”. “These guys worked hard year after year to get to represent Williamson at the state level, so this is quite an honor” said Verbridge.