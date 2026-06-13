Wolcott grocery store to close

A longtime staple of Wolcott will soon close its doors after decades of serving local customers.

Bob’s Supermarket on Park Lane has been trying to stay afloat amid changes in the industry and consumer habits, but officially announced this week it will be closing on or before June 20th.

Store manager Grace Rice announced the closure in a Facebook post.

Rice, who has worked at the Bob’s since she was 16 years old, said she has tried to keep the store operational.

"I truly did anything I could think of to keep the store open, in hopes that greater change would follow.”

The supermarket has struggled since the Delf family, which had previously run the store for nearly 60 years, sold out in 2022 to the Patel family.

Employees and customers were optimistic last year when the store entered a partnership with Save-A-Lot, but that relationship only lasted a year. That left Rice and the owners scrambling to find produce and product the fill their shelves.

The closure follows several other local grocers in Wayne County who have also shuttered their doors. Earlier this year Newark’s Save-A-Lot, operated by the Breen family, ceased operations following the previous closures of their Palmyra and Williamson stores.

There’s no word yet on what may become of the store as it is not listed for sale, however local officials and community members are hoping for a new operator to step in.