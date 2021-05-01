Powered by Dark Sky
May 2nd 2021, Sunday
WTCC students get up close with Mini Ark Farms

by WayneTimes.com
May 1, 2021

In April, an exotic animals presentation was given by Mini Ark Farms to students attending the Wayne Technical and Career Center (WTCC). Sally Reeves, Exotic Animal Program Coordinator for Mini Ark Farms presented along with Barb Cowley and Bailey Montondo. The goal of Mini Ark Farms is to teach students to have respect for all animals. 

Some of the various animals that students had an opportunity to learn about included: an alligator, an armadillo, blue tongue skink, buffo toad, chameleon, fennec fox, hedgehog, prairie dog, skinny pig, tortoise, turtle, ring tailed lemur, stick bugs and a tarantula. To see photos of the event, visit www.waynetechcenter.org or www.facebook.com/wtccwilliamson

Mini Ark Farms works in partnership with the World of Wildlife Educational Encounters (WOWEE). To learn more about Mini Ark Farms and WOWEE, visit www.miniarkfarm.com and www.woweewildlife.org

The event was coordinated by students and staff in the Animal Science and New Vision Veterinary Assistant programs. To show their appreciation for Mini Ark Farms visiting, students in numerous programs at WTCC donated various items to Mini Ark Farms including paper products and pet food.

