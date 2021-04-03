Powered by Dark Sky
April 3rd 2021, Saturday
Young dancers receive high praise in competition

by WayneTimes.com
April 3, 2021

Several students from the Palmyra-Macedon Conservatory of Dance received high scores and awards at the “Sheer Elite International Dance Competition” Buffalo, NY Regional.

PMCD entered 4 pieces, and were up against 258 other submissions. Ms. Emily Craver won the highest scoring routine of the entire event with her contemporary solo, “Too Good At Goodbyes”. This piece won $350 for first place overall soloist, highest scoring contemporary routine, and most technical & mesmerizing dancer. 

Ms. Isabelle Crandall received an impressive high score and Platinum award for her musical theater piece, “What’d I Miss?!”.  

Mr. Joseph Homer and Ms. Emily Craver won 1st place overall duets for their contemporary piece, “Life Is Worth Living”. 

Their coach and choreographer, Ms. Jaime Wattie won the, “2021 Sheer Choreographer Award” and $100 for this piece. Ms. Emily Craver’s jazz solo, “Killing Time” won $100 for second place overall soloist, and overall highest scoring jazz routine. 

Mr. Homer and Ms. Craver were rewarded full scholarships to attend the national convention in Las Vegas. Mr. Homer received the $50 Vicki Sheer scholarship for male dancers, and a 25% scholarship to attend the University of Nevada, Las Vegas summer dance intensive. Ms. Craver received a full scholarship to the University of Nevada, Las Vegas summer dance intensive.

